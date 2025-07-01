Previous
Godwit manor by peterdegraaff
Godwit manor

...Shoalhaven Heads

Realitysosubtle 45Z with rollfilm holder, Lucky1025 ISO25, Xtol(1.2)+RO9(1.200)
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
Congratulations on being included! This is a superb photo. It has somewhat of a prehistoric look to it.
July 1st, 2025  
