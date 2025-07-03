Previous
Lodge for twitchers by peterdegraaff
Photo 1781

Lodge for twitchers

...Shoalhaven Heads

Realitysosubtle 45Z with rollfilm holder, Lucky1025 ISO25, Xtol(1.2)+RO9(1.200)
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

