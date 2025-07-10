Previous
Storm surge by peterdegraaff
Storm surge

Storm surge
...5m waves, wind gusts up to 100 km/h and a deluge of rain, winter bomb cyclone, Shellharbour

Realitysosubtle 45Z with rollfilm holder, Lucky 1021, RO9(1.50)
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
...and you are out in it taking fantastic pinhole photos of it!!! FAV for the effort and the excellent results!
July 9th, 2025  
Beautiful
July 9th, 2025  
