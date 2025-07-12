Previous
Across the spindrift by peterdegraaff
Across the spindrift

...Shellharbour

Realitysosubtle 45Z with rollfilm holder, Lucky 1021, RO9(1.50)
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
