Photo 1790
When a wooden boat lets shine
...even the pelican stills, Shellharbour
Chamonix045F1, Goerz Artar 9.5 inch, Fomapan 100, Xtol(1.2)
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
4655
photos
115
followers
89
following
Tags
film
,
largeformat
katy
ace
Awesome composition and subject! It took me a second to spot the pelican
July 19th, 2025
