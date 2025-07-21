Previous
Seawall by peterdegraaff
Photo 1791

Seawall

...Shellharbour

Chamonix045F1, Goerz Artar 9.5 inch, Fomapan 100, Xtol(1.2)
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
