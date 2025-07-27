Previous
Repetition by peterdegraaff
Repetition

...a history or theory in practice, Crookhaven Heads

NOON 612 pinhole, Delta 100, Xtol(1.2)
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy
Absolutely fascinating, subject for your photo! I feel as if you have posted something similar to this before. I have forgotten the story behind it though.
July 26th, 2025  
