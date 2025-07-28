Previous
Classificatory work by peterdegraaff
Photo 1795

Classificatory work

...shells and wood, Shoalhaven Heads

NOON 612 pinhole, Delta 100, Xtol(1.2)
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

