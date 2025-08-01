Previous
Running away from the tide by peterdegraaff
Running away from the tide

...Gerringong

Ondu 6x9, NoColorStudio No5, Neofin Blue(1.15)
Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Love the flow of the water.
