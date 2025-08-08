Previous
Where do the children play? by peterdegraaff
Photo 1799

Where do the children play?

...Shoalhaven Heads

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Fomapan 100, R09(1.50)
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

Annie D ace
Great title for a beautiful image:)
August 8th, 2025  
