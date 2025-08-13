Previous
Space between worlds III by peterdegraaff
Photo 1803

Space between worlds III

...Coolangatta Mountain, from the Jerrinja word Culunghutti means "splendid view." Birds migrate here from the Arctic in summer. It's also a stepping off place between worlds of living and ancestors.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
