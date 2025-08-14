Previous
Space between worlds Ii by peterdegraaff
Photo 1804

Space between worlds Ii

...Coolangatta Mountain, from the Jerrinja word Culunghutti means "splendid view." Birds migrate here from the Arctic in summer. It's also a stepping off place between worlds of living and ancestors.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
