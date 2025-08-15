Previous
Space between worlds I by peterdegraaff
Space between worlds I

...Coolangatta Mountain, from the Jerrinja word Culunghutti means "splendid view." Birds migrate here from the Arctic in summer. It's also a stepping off place between worlds of living and ancestors.

Nopo 120, NoColorStudio No5, RO9(1.50)
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
