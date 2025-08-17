Previous
Patterns celebrate return by peterdegraaff
Photo 1807

Patterns celebrate return

...when rain flows to the sea, Killalea Beach/Arrijong

Zero Image 135, Agfa Copex ISO12, ID-11(1.3)
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
Beautiful water patterns in the sand
August 16th, 2025  
