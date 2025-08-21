Previous
Shell beard by peterdegraaff
Photo 1810

Shell beard

...washed ashore, Killalea Baech/Arrijong

Realitysosubtle 45Z with roll film holder, Ilford Pan F, Xtol(1.3)
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

