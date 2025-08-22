Previous
Just a winter day by peterdegraaff
Photo 1811

Just a winter day

...Killalea Beach/Arrijong

Realitysosubtle 45Z with roll film holder, Ilford Pan F, Xtol(1.3)
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact