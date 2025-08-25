Previous
Swell at light by peterdegraaff
Photo 1813

Swell at light

Swell
...Belmore Basin

Zero Image 135, Agfa Copex@ISO12, ID-11(1.3)
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
FAV. Beautiful light and I love the lighthouse.
August 25th, 2025  
