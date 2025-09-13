Sign up
Photo 1820
Whale watching II
...Bass Point
Zero Image 135, Elektra 100
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
0
0
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
4686
photos
113
followers
89
following
498% complete
View this month »
1
10 years in
View Info
View All
Public
View
film
pinhole
