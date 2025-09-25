Sign up
Photo 1822
Making marks over time V
...Elise '72, Billy 1976, Carlo '20, PDG that's not me, in the dunes at Old Eucla Telegraph Station
Ranica MIR35S, Kodak 2242 at ISO 3
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
film
,
pinhole
