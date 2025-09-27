Previous
Next
Making marks over time III by peterdegraaff
Photo 1824

Making marks over time III

...Elise '72, Billy 1976, Carlo '20, PDG that's not me, in the dunes at Old Eucla Telegraph Station

Ranica MIR35S, Kodak 2242 at ISO 3
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact