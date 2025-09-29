Previous
Making marks over time I by peterdegraaff
Making marks over time I

...Elise '72, Billy 1976, Carlo '20, PDG that's not me, in the dunes at Old Eucla Telegraph Station

Ranica MIR35S, Kodak 2242 at ISO 3
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
