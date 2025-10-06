Previous
Where endless cliffs begin by peterdegraaff
Photo 1831

Where endless cliffs begin

...Head of the Bight, South Australia

Realitysosubtle 45Z with roll film holder, Kodak Ektar 100
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

katy ace
Fabulous light, and shadows
October 7th, 2025  
