Mother whale nursing calf by peterdegraaff
Photo 1833

Mother whale nursing calf

...Head of the Bight, South Australia

Realitysosubtle 45Z with roll film holder, Kodak Ektar 100
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
FAV! How exciting to see it and get such a fabulous photo of it
October 7th, 2025  
