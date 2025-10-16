Previous
Water dragons and lotuses I by peterdegraaff
Photo 1838

Water dragons and lotuses I

...Chinese Garden of Friendship, Sydney

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Fomapan 100, RO9(1.50)
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
