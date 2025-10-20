Sign up
Photo 1842
Things
...Kings Cross
Zero Image 135, Agfa Copex @ ISO12, Ilford ID-11(1.3)
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
1
1
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
4711
photos
115
followers
90
following
505% complete
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1839
1840
370
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
10 years in
Tags
film
,
pinhole
katy
ace
Terrific image. Quite the unusual subject for you.
October 22nd, 2025
