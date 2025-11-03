Previous
Where a line of ripples meet vectors and a plane by peterdegraaff
Photo 1850

Where a line of ripples meet vectors and a plane

...Moona Moona Point, Jervis Bay

Ondu 6x9, NoColorStudio No.10, Rodinal(1.100)
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
506% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact