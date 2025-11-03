Sign up
Photo 1850
Where a line of ripples meet vectors and a plane
...Moona Moona Point, Jervis Bay
Ondu 6x9, NoColorStudio No.10, Rodinal(1.100)
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
0
0
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Album
10 years in
Tags
film
,
pinhole
