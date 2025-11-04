Sign up
Previous
Photo 1851
Outlier amidst rays or lines aside Point Perpendicular
...Moona Moona Point, Jervis Bay
Ondu 6x9, NoColorStudio No.10, Rodinal(1.100)
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
4717
photos
115
followers
90
following
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
Tags
film
,
pinhole
