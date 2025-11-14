Sign up
Photo 1857
Mountain devil
...Lambertia formosa, South Pacific Heathland Reserve, Ulladulla
Chamonix 045F1, Nikkor AM-ED 120mm, TMax 400, Xtol(1.2)
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
film
,
largeformat
