Mountain devil by peterdegraaff
Photo 1857

Mountain devil

...Lambertia formosa, South Pacific Heathland Reserve, Ulladulla

Chamonix 045F1, Nikkor AM-ED 120mm, TMax 400, Xtol(1.2)
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
