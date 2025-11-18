Sign up
Previous
Photo 1860
Capillary streams
...Pot Holes Beach
Realitysosubtle 45Z, Fomapan 100, Xtol(1.2)
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details
10 years in
Tags
film
,
pinhole
katy
ace
I like the composition, the patterns in the foreground, and the rocks jutting out of the water
November 18th, 2025
