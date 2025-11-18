Previous
Capillary streams by peterdegraaff
Photo 1860

Capillary streams

...Pot Holes Beach

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Fomapan 100, Xtol(1.2)
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
I like the composition, the patterns in the foreground, and the rocks jutting out of the water
November 18th, 2025  
