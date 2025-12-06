Previous
Pink rock orchid by peterdegraaff
Photo 1870

Pink rock orchid

...Dendrobium kingianum, Shoalhaven Heads

Chamonix 045F1, Nikkor AM-ED 120mm, Ilford Delta 100, Xtol(1.2)
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
What gorgeous lines And light
December 5th, 2025  
