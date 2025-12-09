Previous
Tide as friend by peterdegraaff
Photo 1874

Tide as friend

...Tabourie Creek

Zero Image 45, Ilford PanF+, ID-11(1.3)
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
I see that you are still shooting film, developing and printing, Peter. Good for you!
December 9th, 2025  
