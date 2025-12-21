Previous
Bliss by peterdegraaff
Photo 1881

Bliss

...Orion Beach

Ranica MIR35S, NoColorStudio No.5, Xtol(1.2)
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful scenery
December 21st, 2025  
