Wall of fading morrows by peterdegraaff
Photo 1884

Wall of fading morrows

...eroding volcanic dyke, near Werri Beach

Zero Image 45, Fomapan 100, RO9(1.50)
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
