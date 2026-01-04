Previous
When is now by peterdegraaff
Photo 1885

When is now

...half tide, Wowly Creek

Zero Image 45, Fomapan 100, RO9(1.50)
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
