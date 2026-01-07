Previous
Where is forever by peterdegraaff
Photo 1886

Where is forever

...light, tide, forms, distance, Gerringong Boat Harbour

Zero Image 45 & rollfilm folder, Ilford Delta 100, Neofin Blue(1.9)
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Peter de Graaff

ace
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

