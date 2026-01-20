Previous
The swell rises and passes by peterdegraaff
Photo 1890

The swell rises and passes

...surfers patiently awaiting, Bondi

Zero Image 45, Fomapan 100, Xtol(1.2)
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Diane ace
Nice sense of movement.
January 20th, 2026  
