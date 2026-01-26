Previous
Surviving still by peterdegraaff
Photo 1892

Surviving still

...Dharawal Country, Shellharbour/Wonwin

Nopo 120, Lucky 1025, Xtol(1.2)
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

katy ace
Fabulous, subject, and execution as always. It definitely has a prehistoric look to it.
January 26th, 2026  
