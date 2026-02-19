Sign up
Previous
Photo 1906
Sand, water, rock
...The Farm/Arrijong
Zero Image 135, NoColorStudio No5, Xtol(1.2)
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
4773
photos
115
followers
89
following
522% complete
View this month »
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
10 years in
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
film
,
pinhole
Annie D
ace
I like the tidal shapes and textures
February 19th, 2026
