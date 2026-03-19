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Photo 1913
After harvest
...Kerala
Zero Image 45, Kodak Ektar 100
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Peter de Graaff
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@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
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