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Places never been before by peterdegraaff
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Places never been before

...backwaters, Kerala

Ondu 6x9, NoColorStudio No.5, Xtol(1.2)
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
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katy ace
Fantastic simplicity and sense of motion FAV
March 22nd, 2026  
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