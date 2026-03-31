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Kotta Palli by peterdegraaff
Photo 1921

Kotta Palli

...Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica, Fort Kochi

Zero Image 45, Ilford Delta 100, Xtol(1.2)
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
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