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Squall over Seven Mile Beach by peterdegraaff
Photo 1928

Squall over Seven Mile Beach

...Comerong Island

Zero Image 45 with roll film holder, Harman Phoenix 200 V.1
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
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