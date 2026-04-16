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Previous
Photo 1929
Unstable weather
...Comerong Island
Zero Image 45 with roll film holder, Harman Phoenix 200 V.1
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Peter de Graaff
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@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
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