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Moes Rock by peterdegraaff
Photo 1966

Moes Rock

...Booderee NP

Pleasure to be included in the View Camera Australia online exhibition, July 2026 https://viewcameraaustralia.org/2026/07/01/view-camera-australia-online-exhibition-july-2026/

Zero Image 45, Ilford Delta 100, Xtol(1.2)
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
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