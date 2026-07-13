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When the sea has no answer by peterdegraaff
Photo 1968

When the sea has no answer

...Shoalhaven Heads

Lensless 4x5 150mm, Fomapan 100, Xtol(1.2)
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
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