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The beginning, end or maybe forever by peterdegraaff
Photo 1971

The beginning, end or maybe forever

...Bass Point

Zero Image 45, Ilford Delta 100, Xtol(1.2)
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
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