Time is a gift that marks I

My contribution to "Pavlovka Pinhole Fest'2026: Time slips through your fingers" currently in Kyiv



Where does a line begin or end

At what point rise, and intersect

When showing triangles, squares,

Or forever parallel lines?



Time absorbs contemplation,

Somewhere close to infinity

Where arcs transform to gift lines

Do parallels marking space end?



Gravity slows time, so too age

Marks the earth and this body,

Lines of scars from surgery

Parallel life slipping me past



Images made with a Zero Image 45, Ilford Delta 100, and developed in Xtol(1.2)