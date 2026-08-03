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Time is a gift that marks I by peterdegraaff
Photo 1978

Time is a gift that marks I

My contribution to "Pavlovka Pinhole Fest'2026: Time slips through your fingers" currently in Kyiv

Where does a line begin or end
At what point rise, and intersect
When showing triangles, squares,
Or forever parallel lines?

Time absorbs contemplation,
Somewhere close to infinity
Where arcs transform to gift lines
Do parallels marking space end?

Gravity slows time, so too age
Marks the earth and this body,
Lines of scars from surgery
Parallel life slipping me past

Images made with a Zero Image 45, Ilford Delta 100, and developed in Xtol(1.2)
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
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