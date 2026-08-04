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Time is a gift that marks II by peterdegraaff
Photo 1979

Time is a gift that marks II

...in Pavlovka Pinhole Fest'2026

Images made with a Zero Image 45, Ilford Delta 100, and developed in Xtol(1.2)
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
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