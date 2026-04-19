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IMG_6321 by peteroberts
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IMG_6321

For years I have tried to get a photo of a blue butterfly, but never managed it, as they never seem to settle on anything. However, today I was cutting the grass and this common blue duly obliged right in front of me.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Pete Roberts

@peteroberts
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