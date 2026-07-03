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IMG_6909 by peteroberts
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IMG_6909

Small Tortoiseshell butterfly on the huddleia
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Pete Roberts

@peteroberts
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Christine Sztukowski ace
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July 3rd, 2026  
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